The event, held at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, was attended by Seabourn’s senior manager of expedition staffing, Jarda Versloot-West, Seabourn president Josh Leibowitz and T. Mariotti Shipyard managing director Marco Ghiglione.

A bottle of celebratory champagne broke against the hull to commemorate the milestone and the vessel will now move from its dry dock to its outfitting dock at the shipyard, where it will undergo final construction until the ship is delivered.

A coin ceremony for the ship was held on 13 July, where Versloot-West welded a commemorative coin to the ship’s structure.

Seabourn Venture’s inaugural season will begin on 10 April 2022, with the ship embarking on a UK coastal cruise for its maiden voyage.

Leibowitz said the ceremony carries on "a rich shipbuilding tradition, representing a significant step toward the launch of our first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship".

"I receive notes from guests and partners across the travel industry on a regular basis, who eagerly await the arrival of this beautiful, very capable ship that will take them to places many people dream of visiting one day," he added.