The ship will operate a series of cruises from the south Florida port from 18 November to March 2022.

Seabourn said it would be first time the ship has sailed around the Caribbean and ports of call will include Guadeloupe, St Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua. Caribbean cruises will depart Miami in November and December 2021.

Ovation will then sail on a range of Panama Canal and Central America itineraries between December 2021 and March 2022, starting with a 21-day voyage from Miami to Los Angeles departing on 21 December, followed by a 19-day itinerary in the opposite direction.

Before arriving in Florida in November 2021, Ovation will visit the Canary Islands on a 14-day Barcelona to Lisbon cruise, departing on 23 October, before a 12-day transatlantic trip from Lisbon to Miami.

Ovation will finish its season from Miami in March 2022 when it recrosses the Atlantic back to Lisbon on 27 March.

Passengers booking one of these new Seaborn Ovation itineraries by 31 August 2021 will receive up to $1,000 in shipboard credit.