Venture will now make its maiden voyage from Greenwich on 10 April 2022.

The vessel had been scheduled to launch in early 2021, but its debut was later pushed back until December 2021.

This latest change follows a visit to the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa last month by some of the line’s senior leadership team.

Seabourn said the group – including president Josh Leibowitz – was given a “detailed update on the ship’s progress”, with the launch delay “affected by pandemic disruptions and related supply chain challenges”.



Guests currently booked on Venture voyages scheduled to depart between 11 December 2021 – 24 April 2022 will receive more details this week around cancellations specific to their booking.

The ship will sail two new itineraries around the UK, including the inaugural voyage from London, and those voyages will go on sale on 19 August.



Seabourn’s second as-yet-unnamed sister expedition ship is also under construction at T. Mariotti.

Both ships have been designed and built to PC6 Polar Class standards and will each carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team.