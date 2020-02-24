The cruise line’s sales teams in North America, the UK, Europe and Australia will be hosting a schedule of complimentary events for travel agents from 2 March to 30 April.

They aim to update agents about Seabourn’s news, present new trade tools and thank its agent partners through lunches, wine tastings and afternoon teas.

“We call these Partner Appreciation Events because they are designed to show how much we value our travel agent partners," said Wendy Lahmich, Seabourn’s director of sales in the UK and Ireland.

"This year we are extending the locations of our events from Exeter right up to Glasgow, and we are truly excited about sharing Seabourn’s news, immersive videos and sales tools with agents across the UK."