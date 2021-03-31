Seabourn is to resume Mediterranean sailings with a series of cruises out of Greece for vaccinated passengers.

The line said it had worked with the Greek government to restart operations out of Athens from 3 July, with Seabourn Ovation able to offer a series of seven-day cruises around the Greek islands.

Longer 14-day voyages will also be available and some sailings will also take in Cyprus calls.

The voyages will be open for booking from 12 April and ports will include Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Nafplion, Limassol, Patmos, Rhodes, Thira, Spetses and Paphos.

“We’re grateful to the people of Greece for welcoming Seabourn back to the Mediterranean this summer,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.