Luxury yacht line SeaDream has added four Norway sailings to its summer season ahead of its return to service from Athens this weekend.

Its first voyage will depart from Oslo on 7 July as well as a sailing from the Norwegian capital to Rome’s port of Civitavecchia.

It includes a transit through the Kiel Canal and the Little Belt strait before calling in Bordeaux, Vigo, Cadiz and Ibiza.

The itinerary also includes sailings from Bergen, Olden and Lofoten.

Chief executive and founder of SeaDream Andreas Brynestad said: "For 20 years at SeaDream, we have strived to make our guests’ dreams come true.

"We believe that there is no safer or more luxurious way to experience Norway this summer than onboard SeaDream. We know our guests will enjoy the experience of casual elegance and gourmet dining accompanied by the most beautiful backdrop in the world."

The line said it chose Norway for its summer sailings due to its low incidence of Covid-19.