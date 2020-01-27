SeaDream’s new strategic lead in the UK has promised greater engagement with agents, vowing to make them the line’s primary focus.
Jos Dewing, previously managing director of Voyages of Antiquity, said: “It’s a fantastic product for agents to sell. I know – I used to be one.”
London-based Dewing said he wanted to help the trade better understand the SeaDream concept, which caters for about 100 passengers per vessel at a 1:1 staff/guest ratio.
He said the brand’s “yachting, not cruising” message was a strong selling point, as was its tendency to offer lesser- known ports with destination appeal.
“It is unique in every sense,” said Dewing. “This was clear to me when I ran The Cruise Line and from talking to SeaDream guests – the yachting lifestyle, exquisite cuisine and wine, health and wellbeing elements, and magic formula you can’t put a finger on, but gets under the skin.”
Dewing wants to extend this knowledge to more agents through a series of trade initiatives.
“We are offering agents the chance to deliver bespoke client events with us,” he said. “Yacht visits and fam cruises too. We will also soon be announcing a fantastic trade booking incentive, so watch out for that.”
While declining to give growth targets for the UK, Dewing said: “We can see significant growth areas for the company and there is a real energy and commitment to supporting the UK travel trade. We firmly believe
the next 12 months could see very strong growth; the company is already significantly up year-on-year for sales into the 2021 season.”
Dewing added reservations staff in Norway and Miami meant “phones are always being answered”.
He will work alongside UK sales director Mark Schmitt who he said had “done a great job in recent years" to develop SeaDream’s UK business.