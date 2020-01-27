Jos Dewing, previously managing director of Voyages of Antiquity, said: “It’s a fantastic product for agents to sell. I know – I used to be one.”



London-based Dewing said he wanted to help the trade better understand the SeaDream concept, which caters for about 100 passengers per vessel at a 1:1 staff/guest ratio.



He said the brand’s “yachting, not cruising” message was a strong selling point, as was its tendency to offer lesser- known ports with destination appeal.



“It is unique in every sense,” said Dewing. “This was clear to me when I ran The Cruise Line and from talking to SeaDream guests – the yachting lifestyle, exquisite cuisine and wine, health and wellbeing elements, and magic formula you can’t put a finger on, but gets under the skin.”



Dewing wants to extend this knowledge to more agents through a series of trade initiatives.