The debate will focus on the impact of Covid on the aviation, travel and tourism sectors (Credit: Heathrow airport)

MPs will gather on Thursday (24 June) for a second parliamentary debate on government support for the travel sector – a day after the industry stages a day of action to lobby members for recognition of the challenges the industry continues to face owing to the Covid crisis.

Gatwick MP Henry Smith and transport committee chair, Huw Merriman MP, will lead the discussion on the government’s support for the UK’s aviation, tourism and travel industries – or lack of it from the industry’s perspective.



Around 800 industry representatives are expected to congregate in London’s Parliament Square, outside Westminster, on Wednesday, with another 200 set to make the case for travel outside Holyrood in Edinburgh and another 100 at Stormont in Belfast. A virtual lobby will be hosted in Wales, directing the sector’s message at the Welsh Assembly.



Thursday’s debate has been convened by parliament’s backbench business committee, supported by no less than seven petitions to parliament bearing around a combined 350,000 signatures calling for various concessions and additional support measures for travel.



These include extending furlough for travel sector businesses, having government detail a formal plan to "save future travel", providing direct cash support for struggling travel businesses, and broadly taking action to support the travel and aviation sectors.



An initial parliamentary debate was held on 10 June where several MPs expressed a strong understanding of the issues facing travel and put forward the plight of their constituents; however their pleas for additional support and a further reopening of travel are yet to be taken up by government.