Valiant Lady will homeport out of Portsmouth from March next year

Valiant Lady will homeport out of Portsmouth from March next year

Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, will make its debut in the UK homeporting out of Portsmouth from March.

The line has revealed three new itineraries during the mini-season with Valiant sailing from 18 March through to 14 May before the ship is redeployed to Barcelona.

Voyages include a three-night “Long Weekender in Zeebrugge” itinerary, an 11-night “Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal” sailing and a 12-night “Late Nights in Portugal and Spain” cruise.

Sailings will feature late and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canaries, Lisbon and Belgium.

Virgin Voyages is offering First Mates (the line’s nickname for travel agents) the chance to pre-register interested customers for the ex-Portsmouth sailings before cruises officially go on sale from 21 July.

The news comes as Virgin Voyages prepares for its Summer Soiree Series of UK-based cruises onboard first vessel Scarlet Lady next month.

In March the line also announced its third ship – Resilient Lady – would sail its maiden voyage from Athens next summer.