Sky reports Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Heathrow airport have all this week written to transport secretary Grant Shapps warning that if Virgin was to collapse, the shockwaves would be felt far and wide across aviation sector.



In his letter, Airbus general counsel and UK chair John Harrison said if the airline was left to fail, it would have an "extremely negative impact" on its A330 programme, Sky reports.



Virgin Atlantic declined to comment when approached by TTG on Wednesday (1 April).



Airbus told TTG the it was "strongly advocating government support for all airlines".