The footage, which was taken by an Essex Police drone, shows the UK’s fourth busiest airport with 100 parked and stationary aircraft.

It was captured on the north side of the airfield, which usually houses the private and charter aviation operation, at what was peak time before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are still a handful of passenger flights operating out of Stansted, alongside its cargo operations which are continuing to bring vital supplies into the UK.

Airlines are also taking the opportunity to carry out essential maintenance on aircraft.

“Usually at this time of year we’d see more than 500 flights a day, but this unprecedented situation means we are faced with a different challenge of ensuring there is space for these aircraft on the ground and that airlines can continue to maintain them," said Nick Millar, Stansted’s operations director.

"This is alongside the cargo operation which continues to bring in essential items like food and pharmaceuticals from around the globe."