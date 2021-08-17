Selling tips for scuba diving in Malta

Visitors to Malta, Gozo and Comino have more than 100 dive sites featuring colourful coral reefs, mystical caves and historical shipwrecks to explore, all rich with marine life and found at a diverse range of depths. And with Malta on the government’s green list, there’s no need to worry about isolation periods upon return to the UK.

One of the best ways to make the most of the archipelago’s underwater world is for visitors to hire a 4x4 vehicle and drive the islands at their own pace, picking and choosing their sites on the Malta Dive Trail as they go.

The islands are home to more shore dives than anywhere else in the Mediterranean, so experienced divers can plan their own expeditions and enter by land rather than by boat. Meanwhile, a ferry to Gozo takes 25 minutes and a boat trip to Comino just 10 minutes – these dives sites are well worth the journey.

FUN FOR ALL

It’s not just pros that can enjoy Malta’s scuba sites. With more than 50 dive centres spanning the islands there’s plenty of opportunity for divers to cut their teeth here. “Try dives” are available for visitors wanting to test out their skills for the first time, and those who decide diving could be a new passion can obtain their qualifications with PADI and BSAC. Children can learn to dive from the day they turn 10, so it’s a great activity choice for families travelling with tweens and teenagers.