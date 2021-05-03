A new programme to bolster mentorship and sponsorship of women, particularly those from underrepresented groups, has been backed by more than 30 senior male travel leaders.

The new cross-industry Male Allyship Network was launched at the first virtual International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum during a male allyship roundtable hosted by TTG CEO Dan Pearce.



Supported by battleface, more than 30 travel leaders took part, including dnata’s John Bevan, Jeremy Sampson from the Travel Foundation, Tui’s Toby Horry and Google’s Finnbar Cornwall.



Hugh King, battleface’s director of business development UK and Europe, hailed the "frank, open and honest discussion" which formed part of the forum’s five-day agenda.



"I was pleased to hear about the excellent programmes already ongoing to address diversity, equality and inclusivity throughout various travel organisations around the world," said King.



"However, there was a strong will and desire to do even more; to challenge the status quo further. The Male Allyship Network was universally agreed as a superb concept to engage, embrace and enrich the talent of women no matter their background, diversity, disability, orientation or ethnicity."



King added the network’s ambition was to encourage more women to forge successful careers in travel, and to both aspire to – and attain – senior leadership and board level roles in the industry.