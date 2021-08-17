A survey of 2,001 people by Capital One UK found 36% of those going abroad – 4.1 million people – will do so as the schools return. The poll, conducted in late July, found 11.6 million Britons were planning to go abroad by the end of the year, spending an average £1,276 per person.

The most important factor when choosing a destination was one that did not require quarantine on arrival, with 32% citing this. The next biggest factor was the traveller’s vaccination status, with 31% saying this would influence them.

Another 22% said they were swayed by how easy it would be to return if their destination was upgraded to red.

The poll showed a fifth of Britons felt positive about heading abroad, with 9% “really keen” to head to another country.

However, 22% admitted they could not keep up with the changing rules and traffic light system and 21% “are still nervous” about visiting foreign countries.

Katy Lomax, Capital One UK chief experience officer, said: “As rules and infection rates continue to change, it is important to keep an eye on the situation in any country you plan to or are booked to visit.

“Some of our previous research found that just 40% of those planning a holiday knew how many tests they needed to travel while only a third (33%) found out what additional documentation they needed.”