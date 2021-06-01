Travel Day specialised in the US and Caribbean, including Las Vegas

Serenity Holidays has acquired the brands and intellectual property assets of operator and agent Travel Day Limited, which failed in March.

Established in 2005, Travel Day traded as Simply Global Travel, Holiday USA, Caribbean Classics and The Vegas Wedding Company.



By 2019, it was selling around 2,700 bookings a year, catering for just shy of 6,000 passengers, specialising in trips to the US and Caribbean – including destination weddings.



Business advisory and investment practice, ReSolve, confirmed the sale of Travel Day’s brands and assets on Wednesday (2 June) to Serenity.