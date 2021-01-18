A lucky agent could be sailing with G Adventures

G Adventures is offering one lucky agent from the UK or Ireland the opportunity to win a place on a new Sailing the Canary Islands tour, exploring Tenerife, La Gomera and La Palma.

The competition will run with a new agent sailing training hosted by the adventure operator’s head skipper Vince Donnelly on Thursday 4 February at 11am

The online training will educate agents about the new week-long trip, recently launched as part of G Adventures’ new collection for 2021.

Donnelly will outline what travellers can expect on board the 52ft yacht plus what the islands’ coastlines have to offer during the online session.

Training will also include some of G Adventures’ most popular sailing itineraries, including Greece, Croatia, the British Virgin Islands and Cuba.

Agents will earn one entry to the competition by attending the live training, and a second for sharing details of G Adventures’ February sale via their social media.

Winners will be announced on Monday 8 February.

Agents can join the training by registering here:

gadventures.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8AnEKbX7RNGPD6ZJ2MkeNA