The Seychelles will reopen to international tourists later this month

The Seychelles is to reopen to international tourists from 25 March with no Covid-19 vaccination or quarantine requirements.

The Indian Ocean destination said that arriving tourists will only need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. There will be no quarantine for visitors or restrictions upon movement within the Seychelles.





The destination will also no longer be requiring minimum stays in hotels on arrival but visitors will have to follow public health measures such as wearing face masks, social distancing and washing of hands.



Foreign affairs and tourism minister Sylvestre Radegonde said relaxing entry requirements was now possible due to the country’s “aggressive vaccination campaign”.



“The vaccination campaign has been quite successful,” added Radegonde. “The government has done everything in its power to make sure that the population is protected.



“We have now arrived at the point where opening our borders further is the next step to allow for our economic recovery.



“The measures being announced reflect broadly the recommendation of our tourism partners and have been done in full consultation with and the endorsement of our health authorities.”

Visitors from South Africa will still not be permitted to enter the Seychelles “until further review”.