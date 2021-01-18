Shadow minister for mental health, Rosena Allin-Khan MP, will join TTG’s next Get Travel Talking seminar later this month.

The fourth event in the series – Get Travel Talking: Making mental health matter in 2021 – will take place on 18 February 2:30-4:00pm.

Allin-Khan, who took up her role last year, and also still practices as an A&E doctor in London, will discuss the impact of the Covid crisis upon the UK’s mental health support services and give her views on what lessons can be learnt from the pandemic around mental health in future.

She will be joined on the agenda by a discussion between independent travel agency bosses – Peakes Travel Elite managing director Claire Moore, Travel Village owners Phil and Paula Nuttall and Swords Travel director Mark Swords.

The panel will discuss how they have been shining a light on mental health for themselves and their teams during the past year and the challenges they have faced during the Covid crisis.

There will also be a chance to hear from industry figures who have taken TTG’s Get Travel Talking pledge on how they’ll be championing mental health in their routines and with their colleagues this year.

