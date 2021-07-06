The Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represents border and immigration staff, has warned that there could be delays of between two and six hours as their members have to check that every traveller has the correct Covid-19 documents.

Shapps told BBC Radio 4 that the experience for travellers going through airports and other ports would be “undeniably more disruptive than it would have been in years gone by”.



“The issues are probably going to be actually on the check-in side rather than the border side at Heathrow and elsewhere,” he said. “That’s because carriers are the ones who need to do these checks at the check-in point and that’s where the queues may well develop.



“They are looking at digitalising a lot of that, as usually people check in away from the airport – that could help.