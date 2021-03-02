Transport secretary Grant Shapps chaired the first meeting of the government’s reconvened Global Travel Taskforce on Tuesday (2 March).

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the meeting with attended by several government departments, along with "industry bodies, transport operators and travel agencies".



The taskforce was founded last year, comprising 12 government departments, bodies and taskforces; while the travel sector was not explicitly represented on the taskforce, nearly 100 industry bodies were consulted – including Abta, Aito, Clia, Iata, Airlines UK and the WTTC, among others, as well as major travel operators such as Jet2, dnata, Virgin Atlantic, easyJet and several cruise lines.



TTG has asked the DfT to confirm the current composition of the taskforce, and for details of attendees at Monday’s meeting.