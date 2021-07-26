Earlier this month, ministers confirmed France would be excluded from a move to end quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries.

France was instead placed in a so-called "amber plus" category requiring all arrivals from France to continue to have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their arrivals, regardless of their vaccination status.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab denied the move was a mistake on Thursday (29 July), despite admitting the rule stemmed from a rise in cases of the Beta variant in Reunion – a French department.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday (30 July), Shapps said the "out of schedule" change was made for France due to "specific concern" over the Beta variant.

"It’s really important that [as] new evidence comes to light, and if it’s of concern, we don’t sit on that information," said Shapps. "If we didn’t act as a government, people would say, ’well why didn’t you do anything about it?’.

"The big concern is that we don’t allow a variant in which somehow is able to escape the vaccine programme that we’ve got."