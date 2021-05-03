The transport secretary said: “Our strong advice is not to book any holiday that does not include a refund in the event the Covid-related situation changes.”

He also warned against booking direct: "It is possible to book direct, we do know that sometimes that may lead to problems, so please check very carefully."

Shapps also warned of queues at airports this summer as Covid credentials were checked. “I’m afraid we do expect long delays at airports.”

He outlined a list of 12 green light countries, but said he regretted “the favourite summer destinations like France, Spain, Greece” were not on it.

“I do accept that this is a slow but very deliberate rollout of this. I note Heathrow actually agrees this is the right approach.

“There are no more places in the fortunate position the UK has got itself in. It is simply that the rest of the world need a lot of time to catch up with our vaccination position before we are able to travel to those locations."

The list would be reviewed every three weeks, he said.

Shapps also confirmed the NHS Health App would contain details of vaccinations from 17 May.