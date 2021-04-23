Grant Shapps said the green watch list would "flag up" destinations in danger of being moved from green to amber status

Destinations in danger of being moved from green to amber status under the new traffic light system could be given two weeks’ notice under the green “watch list” initiative.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons that he had “concerns about when a country jumps from one category to another”, which was why the green watch list category was being introduced for the proposed restart of international travel on 17 May.

“We are taking a couple of different steps to try to help with that,” he added. “One is to have a green watch list where we are able to flag up - perhaps a couple of weeks in advance - to say that we are looking at a variation of interest, which could turn into a variation of concern, in order to help provide a bit more forward guidance this year.

Shapps again confirmed that the government would announce if non-essential travel could resume from England on 17 May in “early May”.

He added each country’s status would be determined by four factors: the level of Covid-19 infections, the number of vaccines dispensed, concerns over coronavirus variants, and the quality of data available.