Transport secretary Grant Shapps has told BBC Breakfast he is no longer advising people against booking their summer holidays, and says certainty on the outlook for the summer is just weeks away.

Shapps said a list of Green destinations under the government’s new traffic light system for international travel would be published in the next two to three weeks, and would allow people to start making "their own decisions" on travel.



His comments on Friday morning (9 April) came after the government published the headline findings of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce review of how international travel can restart safely over the coming months, with a 17 May resumption still a possibility.



"The big difference today is that up until now, when you’ve had me on over the past few months, I’ve been saying to people ’don’t book a holiday, it’s illegal to go away’," Shapps told presenter Naga Munchetty. "It is still [illegal], of course, you can’t travel [overseas for leisure] until 17 May at the earliest.



"But this is probably the first time I can come on and say I’m not advising people not to book to go away this summer. Instead, I’m saying to people in two or three weeks, you’re going to have that green list of countries, and amber and red, so people will be able to take some of their own decisions on this, and obviously should look carefully at travel policies and refunds.



"Things like that have improved a lot since last year, a lot of the airlines have much better policies in place for refunds than they did a year ago. So people will be able to make more informed choices, and that’s what this framework gives them."