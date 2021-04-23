Shapps has firmed up the UK government's plans for the resumption of international travel (Credit: @GrantShapps / Twitter)

Shapps has firmed up the UK government's plans for the resumption of international travel (Credit: @GrantShapps / Twitter)

The NHS app will be used as a digital pass for overseas travel this summer, transport secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday (28 April), Shapps laid out – for the first time – further details of the UK government’s plans to restart international travel.

He also said the long-awaited "green list" of destinations where there will be no return quarantine requirement for travellers would be published "in the next couple of weeks".

A limited resumption of international travel is expected to resume from 17 May, as per the government’s Covid-19 roadmap and the findings of the Global Travel Taskforce.

More to follow.