Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC there is "no guarantee" Malta will permanently remain on the green list this summer.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Friday (25 June) after confirming an extension of the UK’s green list late on Thursday (24 June), Shapps said the government was "trying to be as transparent as possible" about the decision making process behind its traffic light regime.

"If you take Malta for example, the only country in Europe with a higher [rate of] vaccination than the UK with a very good system of monitoring and sequencing the coronavirus, it looks unlikely to us that that’s something [green list status] we will need to change in the very short term," Shapps told BBC Breakfast.

"But, as I’ve explained with the islands, they don’t have the quite same capacity for sequencing the genome and so be aware that things might change quicker or we’ve seen something in the data that makes it a little bit more marginal.

"You’re right to say there are no guarantees. We are just trying to provide the best forward guidance that we can, we’ve seen many times during this virus that things can, and do, change relatively quickly.

"We’re just trying to be as transparent as possible, so people can make their own decisions."