Shapps made a series of media appearances on Thursday (5 August) after the update to the traffic light system saw France return to the amber list from so-called “amber plus”, which required all travellers to quarantine on arrival in the UK, regardless of their vaccination status.

“People should be able to go away and enjoy their holidays without looking over their shoulders the whole time,” Shapps told Sky News.

But he admitted “you could never say there was zero chance” of a country’s status changing in the next few weeks due to the nature and “unpredictability” of Covid-19, especially the emergence of new variants of the virus.

Although Shapps emphasised that the “next set of changes are not for three weeks” with the scheduled update set for late August.

"That does mean this summer we’re able to set out a three-week programme rather than one week that was the situation last year," Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I hope people will be able to go away under the simplified system and enjoy their breaks.”