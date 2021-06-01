Grant Shapps told MPs there were "complexities" that needed to be resolved before changing the amber list policy (Credit: BBC News).jpg

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has declined to put a timetable on plans to introduce quarantine-free travel from amber countries for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, the government revealed plans to change policy later this summer to allow travellers who have received both doses of a vaccine to be exempted from the current 10-day quarantine on return from amber countries.

But Shapps would not give a timetable for the implementation of this change when pressed by MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday (29 June), citing “complexities” such as whether children will be vaccinated or not. An update on the policy is expected in July.





“This is a complicated policy that requires time to work through,” said Shapps. “First, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has yet to opine on whether children should be part of a vaccination programme.



“They are not at present, and we must resolve how children would therefore be treated under a programme that enabled people to travel without vaccinations.”