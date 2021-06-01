Grant Shapps will oversee a new travel taskforce convened to expedite the resumption of transatlantic travel between the UK and US.

The taskforce will explore options for resuming UK-US travel and ensure two countries are aligned on future international travel policy.



It will be overseen in the UK by transport secretary Grant Shapps and chaired by senior Department for Transport officials and their US counterparts.



Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will meet on Thursday (10 June) ahead of the G7 summit (11-13 June) and are expected to agree a new Atlantic Charter featuring a "principled commitment" to open up travel between the UK and the US "as soon as possible".



The charter will be modelled on the 1941 accord signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt setting out the two countries’ goals for the post-war world.



"Many people in the UK and US have been prevented from seeing family and friends for more than 400 days as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions," said the UK government.



"Before the outbreak of coronavirus, more than five million Brits visited the US and 4.5 million Americans visited the UK every year – more than any other country.



"The prime minister and president Biden are expected to agree to work to relaunch UK-US travel as soon as possible through a new travel taskforce, which will make recommendations on safely reopening international travel.



"The taskforce will work to explore options for resuming UK-US travel and ensure the UK and US closely share thinking and expertise on international travel policy going forward."