The TIA, a coalition comprising nine industry associations representing thousands of members companies in travel, tourism and aviation, has written to chair of the committee – Huw Merriman MP – urging him to take Shapps to task on why the government continues to "withhold" the information and data upon which traffic light decisions are made.



"The refusal to publish this is particularly frustrating because all the actual data is in the public domain – case rates, vaccination rates, etc – yet one would think we were asking for state secrets or confidential sources," said TIA chair Danny Callaghan.



A legal challenge has been brought by Manchester Airports Group, seeking disclosure of the same information, and greater transparency around the government’s traffic light system. This challenge has been backed by Ryanair, IAG, easyJet, Virgin Atlantic and Tui.



"It is of huge importance that consumers and travel professionals have visibility on what drives an individual destination’s grading," Callaghan continued.



He said that while the easing of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list destinations was a "welcome small step" towards a recovery for travel, it had created "a whole new problem" for the industry and for consumers.