The transport secretary said it was likely destinations would require proof of vaccination for the foreseeable future. He also suggested quarantine rules for some arrivals into England will remain in place into the autumn.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (5 August), Shapps reiterated it was "vital to protect the domestic unlock" after the latest traffic light changes were announced, which saw seven countries go green and four move from the red list to the amber list.

"It is a reality that in this new world, we’re living with coronavirus," said Shapps. "I think double vaccination or full vaccination is going to be a feature for evermore, and probably all countries will require full vaccination for you to enter."

Shapps added that in an "ideal world", ministers would not have to impose quarantine restrictions or demand people pay money for "expensive tests", but said the current system was likely to remain in place after summer.