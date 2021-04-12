Grant Shapps has indicated a more relaxed Covid testing regime could be on the way

The government is considering a “bring a bottle” approach to traveller testing, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps confirmed he was considering whether air travellers could take a lateral flow test at home before departure; “a sort of Covid version of bring your own bottle before you go on holiday”, he said, rather than the more expensive PCR test.

“We are looking at things like whether people can take their tests away,” he said, speaking on an Airlines UK/ConservativeHome webinar.

The switch would address criticism from within the industry about the cost of testing. Shapps acknowledged concerns, but said:

“For the time being, the PCR test gets us somewhat closer to the truth.”

Shapps said a provider was undergoing accreditation to offer a £45 PCR test and said the list of approved providers would be made clearer.

“Some of the higher prices are for the full service where people come to your home. I am going to sort this out.”