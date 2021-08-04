The assets (found at the bottom of the page) include headers for email, Twitter and Facebook as well as a #SaveTravelJobs MPU.

It follows the launch of the next stage of TTG’s #SaveTravel campaign, introduced a year ago to urge ministers to recognise the plight of the travel industry during the Covid crisis.

Almost a year on financial experts are now warning the travel industry is on “the edge of a storm”, with fears that hundreds of businesses – and thousands of jobs – could be lost as creditors start to call in debts, as the furlough scheme end and as the next Atol deadline looms.