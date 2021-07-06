The expansion includes five-day "Turkey & Tinsel" breaks from £299 per person, starting on 22 November, and a selection of four-day "Twixmas" holidays coming in at £255 per head to run between Christmas and New Year.

Four-day New Year breaks from 30 December to 2 January are also available alongside Christmas Holiday trips between 23 and 27 December.

Locations include Saint Ives, Torquay, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Whitby, Scarborough, Llandudno, Isle of Wight and Great Yarmouth.