Working in partnership with the Irish Tourist Board, Shearings said on Wednesday (4 August) it had added "hundreds" of places on its autumn holidays as well as its 2022 departures.

The escorted touring specialist said the move came in response to a spike in demand after Ireland dropped its testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK.

Leger Shearings Group’s head of retail sales, Ashley Dellow, said travel agents would "do well" to recommend Ireland as a destination to clients who are still "nervous" about Covid-19.

"Just crossing the Irish Sea really gets everyone in the holiday mood," he said. "Shearings’ escorted coach holidays make it so easy too – board the coach at a point near home, or even arrange our door to door ‘Home Connect’ service, then sit back and relax until you get to Ireland, with a chance to stretch the legs on the ferry."

A six-day trip to south-east Ireland, visiting Waterford and Wexford, leads in from £529pp.