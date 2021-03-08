Shearings has expanded its range of self-drive holidays with new longer eight-day breaks covering the length and breadth of the UK.

The operator has added 18 new eight-day options, with destinations ranging from Devon and Cornwall to the Isle of Wight, Wales and Scotland.



Holidays, starting May, lead in from £317pp and include three-star hotel accommodation, with all options pet-friendly, as well as English breakfast and evening meals.



Agents can, until 30 April, secure clients’ 2021 and 2022 holidays on a £1 deposit, with nothing to pay until six weeks prior to travel.



All holidays featured in the new self-drive range can be configured for five or seven days instead.