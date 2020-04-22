Shearings parent Specialist Leisure Group has confirmed it is seeking the necessary financial support "to weather the storm of Covid-19".
SLG said in a statement it was "actively in dialogue" with its stakeholders, advisors and the government regarding its options.
It comes amid reports SLG is in "advanced talks" with several potential buyers in a bid to avoid falling into administration.
Sky News reports SLG is understood to be working with PwC on negotiations, adding that its controlling shareholder – US-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds – was confident of finding a buyer.
"The travel industry has been severely affected by the impact of Covid-19 and the inability to operate any holidays on government instruction," said SLG.
"Specialist Leisure Group is actively in dialogue with its stakeholders, advisors and the government regarding its options, which include the sourcing of the necessary financial support to enable the company to weather the storm of Covid-19."