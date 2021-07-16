The UK’s shipping lead has urged the government not to leave the cruise industry "high and dry" by further delaying a resumption of international cruising.
Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said the sector "had done everything asked of it over the past 16 months" and should be allowed to resume alongside the wider resumption of international travel, which started in May.
Sanguinetti’s comments come after Saga Travel chief told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (22 July) he expected the Foreign Office to drop its advisory against international cruising by the end of the month.
"There are new protocols in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew and many operators now require guests to be fully vaccinated, making it the safest environment in the travel and hospitality sectors," said Sanguinetti.
Sanguinetti continued: "We know government ministers and officials are meeting to discuss the opening up of the international cruise sector and we are very hopeful that after doing everything the government has asked, the correct decision will be taken and the sector will be allowed to start sailing again – not just around the UK, but internationally.
"Freedom day has been and gone. The cruise industry should not be left high and dry – international cruising should be allowed to resume alongside wider international travel.”
Speaking to TTG back in January, Sanguinetti said a tardy return for the UK’s cruise sector risked further harm to businesses desperate to rebuild. You can read the full interview with Sanguinetti here.