Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said the sector "had done everything asked of it over the past 16 months" and should be allowed to resume alongside the wider resumption of international travel, which started in May.



Sanguinetti’s comments come after Saga Travel chief told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (22 July) he expected the Foreign Office to drop its advisory against international cruising by the end of the month.



"There are new protocols in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew and many operators now require guests to be fully vaccinated, making it the safest environment in the travel and hospitality sectors," said Sanguinetti.