As coronavirus lockdowns are hitting the travel industry, the trade body representing short-term rentals has stopped charging some clients until 31 May.

Eligible companies include all new members and existing members with less than 2500 UK listings or managed properties.

"By waiving membership fees for two months for some of our members and potential new members, who may be facing a serious slowdown in revenues, they can continue to access the resources and support of their trade body that is passionate about what it does, whilst they endure the height of the Covid-19 virus impact," said Merilee Karr, chair of the STAA.

"We will aim to make the voice of the short-term accommodation sector heard at government level and look after those in our family that might be more vulnerable to the current situation than others.”



Last week, the STAA sent an open letter to government calling for help during the pandemic, including measures to safeguard jobs and maintain cashflow.





Karr is also chief executive of UnderTheDoormat.