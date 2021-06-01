Entries opened in early April for the new awards programme and focused on how suppliers and agents have supported their clients, colleagues, partners and communities over the past 12 months.

Almost 5,000 ratings were submitted for the 10 agent-judged supplier categories, including Trade Support team of the Year, which sees the likes of Celebrity Cruises; Classic Collection Holidays; Gold Medal Travel; If Only Holidays; Jet2.com; Saga, Sani & Ikos Resorts and Virgin Voyages named on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, new categories such as Best Place to Work in Travel also saw a huge number of entries, whittled down to a shortlist of eight including Carrier; Elegant Resorts; Holidaysplease; Kuoni; Royal Caribbean Group; Titan Travel; Travel Counsellors and Tru Travels.

