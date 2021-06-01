The shortlist for the all-new Travel Industry Awards by TTG has been revealed featuring 23 categories, including three new special awards, which reflect TTG’s smarter, better, fairer mission statement.
Entries opened in early April for the new awards programme and focused on how suppliers and agents have supported their clients, colleagues, partners and communities over the past 12 months.
Almost 5,000 ratings were submitted for the 10 agent-judged supplier categories, including Trade Support team of the Year, which sees the likes of Celebrity Cruises; Classic Collection Holidays; Gold Medal Travel; If Only Holidays; Jet2.com; Saga, Sani & Ikos Resorts and Virgin Voyages named on the shortlist.
Meanwhile, new categories such as Best Place to Work in Travel also saw a huge number of entries, whittled down to a shortlist of eight including Carrier; Elegant Resorts; Holidaysplease; Kuoni; Royal Caribbean Group; Titan Travel; Travel Counsellors and Tru Travels.
Click here to view the shortlist in full.
Elsewhere, five agent categories celebrate individuals from the industry’s travel agent community, with five agents from Barrhead Travel featured, following the Scotland-based agency’s success at this year’s TTG Top 50.
“After an immensely challenging 15 months, TTG Media has been bowled over by the strength and number of travel companies entering the all new Travel Industry Awards by TTG,” said Daniel Pearce, CEO, TTG Media.
“Amidst the immeasurable challenges facing this industry, travel companies across the sector have moved heaven and earth over the last year to support not only their customers, but also their colleagues.
“Our new awards on 30 September reflects this and highlights the incredible strength of this industry, despite the enormous pressures of the last year. Together we are stronger.”
The final phase of judging will take place in early July with senior leaders from across the travel industry.
Tickets are now on sale for The Travel Industry Awards by TTG.
Choose from four different ticket packages including:
TTG will be following the government’s guidance to deliver the event safely on 30 September at Magazine London.