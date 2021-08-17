Eight entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for the John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and a further eight diversity champions have been shortlisted for the The Italian National Tourist Board LGBT+ Trailblazer of the Year Award, following a huge number of entries.
The John Hays accolade was launched in tribute to one of travel’s greatest pioneers and entrepreneurs, who founded the UK’s largest independent travel agency, Hays Travel, and recognises the true entrepreneurial spirit of someone who has disrupted the travel industry.
After receiving an impressive number of entries, judges selected a shortlist of eight, with the winner set to be announced on 30 September by Dame Irene Hays.
Shortlisted for The John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award:
“We have been utterly bowled over by the number of entrants for this new award, which pays tribute to one of travel’s most impressive entrepreneurs,” commented TTG CEO Daniel Pearce.
“While the pandemic has placed immense pressure on this industry, it has also created opportunities, and entries for this award revealed incredible innovation, demonstrating that the entrepreneurial spirit is very much alive in travel.
“In partnership with the Hays family, we are proud to have shortlisted eight fantastic individuals, and we look forward to Dame Irene Hays announcing the winner at the new Travel Industry Awards by TTG on 30 September.”
Meanwhile, the shortlist for The Italian National Tourist Board LGBT+ Trailblazer of the Year 2021 has also been unveiled, celebrating individuals, from junior employees to senior executives, who place diversity and equality at the heart of everything they do to make their company – and the wider travel industry – a more inclusive place.
Shortlisted for The Italian National Tourist Board LGBT+ Trailblazer of the Year Award:
“TTG Media exists to promote a smarter, better, fairer travel industry, and this includes working towards creating a more inclusive and diverse sector,” said TTG editor Sophie Griffiths.
“We were delighted to read so many powerful and impressive stories of people across the sector who are working to promote diversity and equality. TTG is looking forward to celebrating diversity once again when we announce the winner of this accolade at The Travel Industry Awards 2021 by TTG on 30 September.”
