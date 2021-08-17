The John Hays accolade was launched in tribute to one of travel’s greatest pioneers and entrepreneurs, who founded the UK’s largest independent travel agency, Hays Travel, and recognises the true entrepreneurial spirit of someone who has disrupted the travel industry.

After receiving an impressive number of entries, judges selected a shortlist of eight, with the winner set to be announced on 30 September by Dame Irene Hays.

Shortlisted for The John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year Award:

Alan French, CEO, Thomas Cook

Angus Drummond, CEO, Limitless Travel

Emma Ponsonby, co-founder and CEO, Satopia Travel

Ged Brown, CEO, Low Season Traveller

James Cole, founder and managing director, Panache Cruises

Mattie Orvis, director, Ever After Holidays

Scott Murray, travel director, Inverness Travel

Steve Witt and Paul Harrison, CEO and founders, Not Just Travel

“We have been utterly bowled over by the number of entrants for this new award, which pays tribute to one of travel’s most impressive entrepreneurs,” commented TTG CEO Daniel Pearce.

“While the pandemic has placed immense pressure on this industry, it has also created opportunities, and entries for this award revealed incredible innovation, demonstrating that the entrepreneurial spirit is very much alive in travel.

“In partnership with the Hays family, we are proud to have shortlisted eight fantastic individuals, and we look forward to Dame Irene Hays announcing the winner at the new Travel Industry Awards by TTG on 30 September.”