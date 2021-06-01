While travel is united in its pursuit of recovery in the face of the government’s traffic light system, it’s no secret agents have green and red lists of their own when it comes to the suppliers they will work with in future.

Trust and respect is hard won, and easily lost, a point not lost on Si Morris-Green, who joined Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays as the brands’ director of agency sales and marketing last November.

“We’ve made a lot of friends over the past six to eight months,” he tells TTG’s deputy news editor James Chapple.



Since the start of the year, the Classic brands have ranked among the suppliers most supportive of the trade according to TTG’s Travel Agent Tracker.



“It’s been a steep learning curve for the whole industry,” says Morris-Green. “For me, it’s been a great journey. It’s given us time to reflect and ensure agents remain at the forefront of our thinking. Our team have been active and visible.”