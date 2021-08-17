Silversea adds seasoning to sailings with S.A.L.T

It used to be that your copy of Silversea’s Daily Chronicles told you what to wear for the day ahead and what theatre show was on at night – these days it might well tell you what meal you might be able to whip up, and which wines you could be tasting on shore.

The ultra-luxury cruise line has been working on its S.A.L.T initiative for a couple of years, and was due to put the fully-fledged version of the programme on board its latest ship, 596-passenger Silver Moon, last year. Of course, the pandemic pause put paid to that, but Silver Moon and S.A.L.T have now been well and truly launched.

The christening of the ship in July by Gaia Gaja, of Greek winemaking fame, nicely ties into this new focus of S.A.L.T, exploring the notion of what the world’s cultures and people are like via their food and drink traditions.

Standing for Sea and Land Taste, Silversea says the concept allows “travellers to use food to dive deep into the world’s richest cultures, to truly understand the soul of a destination” via new dining and interactive experiences on board and “unique land-based experiences”.

And according to Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief commercial officer, S.A.L.T is “an entire ecosystem around culinary discovery” that is “very different from what the industry has been doing so far”.

Along with the Silversea team, Adam Sachs, a three-time winner of the James Beard Journalism Award and former editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine, oversees the programme to make it as engaging as possible.