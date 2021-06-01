Silver Moon makes its debut from Athens on Friday (18 June) with a series of 10-day trips around Greece, while the brand’s new expedition ship Silver Origin will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos islands on Saturday (19 June).



The launch of Silver Moon also features the unveiling of Silversea’s new Salt (Sea and Land Taste) culinary programme, while Silver Origin is the line’s first destination-specific ship offering a range of itineraries around the Galapagos.



Silversea chief executive Roberto Martinoli said: “These initial sailings will transport guests to our most sought-after destinations in the Greek isles and the Galapagos archipelago.