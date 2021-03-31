Silversea’s new flagship, Silver Moon, will lead the line’s return to service in June, which will see all guests and crew required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccination requirement will apply to all Silversea voyages globally, with the exception of sailings departing Australia where protocol is still being reviewed.



Starting 18 June, Silver Moon will sail a series of 10-day eastern Mediterranean itineraries from Greece, including calls in Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and Crete.



The new round-trip itineraries will also feature calls in Cyprus, as well as the Israeli city of Haifa. They will go on general sale from Thursday (15 April).



Roberto Martinoli, president and chief executive of Silversea, said: "In recent months, we have seen the cruise industry resume responsibly in destinations around the world, and we are delighted to announce these new inaugural sailings for our flagship."