The event was attended by Royal Caribbean Group chairman Richard D. Fain, president of Silversea Cruises Roberto Martinoli, Captain Chavdar Georgiev and the ship’s godmother Gaia Gaja.

The 40,700 gross tons vessel has a capacity of 596 guests and is the line’s second Muse-class ship and ninth to join its fleet.

Silver Moon embarked on its inaugural season of 10-day voyages around the Greek Isles on 18 June.

Martinoli described the event as an "extraordinary milestone in the history of our cruise line".

"As the first ultra-luxury cruise ship to set sail this year, Silver Moon leads the way in the return of ultra-luxury cruising," he added. "She represents our industry’s strength and resilience."