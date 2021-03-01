Silversea's bonus commission is now available on a wider range of voyages

Silversea's bonus commission is now available on a wider range of voyages

Silversea has extended its commission incentive to nearly 300 voyage options, offering agents £150 bonus commission on new bookings.

The commission incentive is now available on all new bookings for any Silversea cruise departing between 1 October 2021 and 30 June 2022.



Bookings must be made by 30 April 2021 to qualify for the bonus commission.



Silversea has also extended its existing early booking bonus, as well as its cruise with confidence low deposit initiatives.



"During these unprecedented times, we are proud to continue to support our travel partners with special incentives like our bonus commissions offer," said Silversea president and chief executive Roberto Martinoli.



"These initiatives are our way of recognising our travel partners’ ongoing contributions. We look forward to strengthening our already strong relationships in the coming years."