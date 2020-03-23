Silversea Cruises is reducing its deposits and expanding its new cancellation policy until the end of 2020.
The cruise line is now only asking for a £750 per suite for new bookings until 30 June - money which will be converted into $1,000 onboard spending credit on final payment.
This offer applies to all Silversea cruises, except full World Cruises and Grand Voyages.
Its Cruise with Confidence policy, under which guests can cancel for any reason up to 48 hours in advance and receive a credit note valid for two years, has also been extended to include any sailing scheduled before 31 December.
Travel agent’s commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation with these credit notes.
"By reducing our deposit requirement and expanding the Cruise with Confidence programme, we are offering our guests unprecedented flexibility to reduce the uncertainty they may be feeling,” says Peter Shanks, Silversea’s managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.
“We are also providing support to our valued travel partners by protecting their commission, which will help to boost their business through these challenging times.”
Silversea is offering agents access to the Royal Caribbean Group Cares programme. This support initiative directs them to useful Abta and government sources of information.
It is also set to launch Virtual Visit, a series of online videos designed to keep travel partners informed and up-to-date with the company’s latest developments.