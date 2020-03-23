The cruise line is now only asking for a £750 per suite for new bookings until 30 June - money which will be converted into $1,000 onboard spending credit on final payment.

This offer applies to all Silversea cruises, except full World Cruises and Grand Voyages.

Its Cruise with Confidence policy, under which guests can cancel for any reason up to 48 hours in advance and receive a credit note valid for two years, has also been extended to include any sailing scheduled before 31 December.



Travel agent’s commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation with these credit notes.