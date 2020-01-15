Silversea has curated a team with "unrivalled expertise" for its first destination-specific ship’s inaugural season.
Silver Origin, which is due to debut on 18 July 2020, is an 100-guest, all-suite vessel designed specifically for the Galapagos Islands.
The ship’s Expedition Team includes Aura Banda, who was born in the Galapagos; Paulina Aguirre, who has sailed yachts around the world; and Nicolai Bolling, who met his wife when she helped him with an injury in the region.
Architect Bernardo Galvez lives on the islands; biologist Leandro Vaca wrote his undergraduate thesis on the various fish species of the Galapagos; Jason Heilmann is certified by the Galapagos National Park as a guide; and Jeffo Marquez has been a professional photo instructor in Costa Rica, Antarctica, the Falklands, South Georgia, Baja California and the upper Amazon.
They will lead shore excursions, give guided hikes and nature walks, and offer onboard lectures, discussions and recaps.
The cruise line says Silver Origin has the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos.
"This is an important milestone for our cruise line; it takes us one step closer to strengthening our industry-leading offering in the Galapagos further still,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and chief executive.
The ship first touched water on 30 December 2019, when it sailed from the Shipyard De Hoop in Lobith, the Netherlands.
It has a dynamic positioning system to stop its anchor causing damage to delicate eco-systems and uses freshwater purification to reduce the plastic use on board.
Since becoming the world's first luxury cruise line to launch a range of expedition voyages in 2008, it's paved the way with pioneering itineraries, expert expedition teams and a fleet of deluxe, intimate ships.