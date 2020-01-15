Silver Origin, which is due to debut on 18 July 2020, is an 100-guest, all-suite vessel designed specifically for the Galapagos Islands.

The ship’s Expedition Team includes Aura Banda, who was born in the Galapagos; Paulina Aguirre, who has sailed yachts around the world; and Nicolai Bolling, who met his wife when she helped him with an injury in the region.

Architect Bernardo Galvez lives on the islands; biologist Leandro Vaca wrote his undergraduate thesis on the various fish species of the Galapagos; Jason Heilmann is certified by the Galapagos National Park as a guide; and Jeffo Marquez has been a professional photo instructor in Costa Rica, Antarctica, the Falklands, South Georgia, Baja California and the upper Amazon.

They will lead shore excursions, give guided hikes and nature walks, and offer onboard lectures, discussions and recaps.