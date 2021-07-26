Venetian Society members can now book more than 280 voyages covering 690 destinations in 125 countries. Among them are more than 60 maiden calls.

The programme covers March 2023 to May 2024, with a 15% deposit offer until 30 November 2021.

Roberto Martinoli, Silversea president and chief executive, said the brand was “responding to strong guest demand for a broad range of far-flung destinations”.

Among the itineraries are 18 sailings to Africa and the Indian Ocean. Silver Cloud will make a maiden call to the Comoro Islands off Africa’s southeastern coast with an extended stay in the Seychelles’ Unesco-listed Aldabra Atoll.

Silversea’s first summer sailings in Canada and New England will take place from August to October 2023, with eight ocean voyages onboard Silver Shadow and one Silver Cloud expedition. Autumn itineraries have been extended to include an overnight call in Boston.

Silversea will launch its largest ever season in Australia and New Zealand with 15 voyages onboard Silver Muse and Silver Whisper, offering explorations of the New South Wales coast with calls in Eden and Jarvis Bay, plus overnights in Tasmania.

Silver Explorer will embark upon 10 expeditions in the region during its farewell season, with seven voyages along Australia’s Kimberley Coast – two of which are new itineraries.

There are also 17 departures to Antarctica from November 2023 to March 2024, with more itineraries calling in South Georgia and the Falklands for wildlife viewing.